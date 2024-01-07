Monero Hits Market Cap of $2.75 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Monero has a total market cap of $2.75 billion and $72.62 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monero has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $149.77 or 0.00339200 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,153.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.34 or 0.00147980 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.14 or 0.00534817 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00009059 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00044763 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.91 or 0.00183254 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,381,336 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

