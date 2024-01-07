Monero Hits Market Cap of $2.75 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Monero has a total market cap of $2.75 billion and $72.62 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monero has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $149.77 or 0.00339200 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,153.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000182 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.34 or 0.00147980 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.14 or 0.00534817 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00009059 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00044763 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.91 or 0.00183254 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000578 BTC.
- Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000416 BTC.
Monero Coin Profile
XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,381,336 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Monero
