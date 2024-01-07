Myria (MYRIA) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.66 Million

Myria (MYRIA) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Myria token can currently be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Myria has a total market cap of $13.30 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Myria was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Myria has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Myria Profile

Myria’s launch date was April 6th, 2023. Myria’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,610,000,000 tokens. The official website for Myria is myria.com. Myria’s official Twitter account is @myria.

Myria Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Myria (MYRIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Myria has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 9,541,070,144.75 in circulation. The last known price of Myria is 0.00864466 USD and is up 5.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $3,223,227.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myria.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myria directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myria should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myria using one of the exchanges listed above.

