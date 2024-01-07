Nano Price Tops $1.11 on Top Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 7th. Nano has a total market cap of $148.44 million and $2.59 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00002521 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Nano has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,190.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.27 or 0.00147711 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.17 or 0.00534437 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009034 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00044733 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.65 or 0.00334125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.06 or 0.00183431 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

