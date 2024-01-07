NEM Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.99 Million (XEM)

NEM (XEM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 7th. One NEM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0332 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NEM has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. NEM has a total market capitalization of $298.93 million and $6.99 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEM alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.

NEM Coin Profile

NEM (CRYPTO:XEM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official website is nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. NEM’s official message board is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb.

Buying and Selling NEM

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a blockchain platform that was launched in 2015 and aimed to improve on the imperfections of other chains at the time. It was one of the first non-turing complete chains to offer user-defined tokens, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and a P2P reputation system. It introduced the proof-of-importance consensus mechanism to reward on-chain activity and deter wealth concentration. NEM’s client, NIS, is written in Java. In 2021, NEM was hard forked by a team aiming to turn it into the world’s leading payments platform for on-chain and off-chain media content.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.