Niza Global (NIZA) Trading Down 50.3% This Week

Niza Global (NIZA) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One Niza Global token can currently be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Niza Global has traded down 50.3% against the U.S. dollar. Niza Global has a market capitalization of $4.55 million and $3.40 million worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Niza Global

Niza Global’s launch date was October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 8,249,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Niza Global’s official website is niza.io. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin.

Buying and Selling Niza Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 8,249,999,954 with 3,522,185,921 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.01787805 USD and is down -8.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $3,541,983.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

