NYM (NYM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.35 Million

NYM (NYM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 7th. One NYM token can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000421 BTC on exchanges. NYM has a market cap of $118.25 million and $2.35 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NYM has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NYM Token Profile

NYM’s genesis date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 634,747,078 tokens. NYM’s official website is nymtech.net. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. The official message board for NYM is medium.com/nymtech.

Buying and Selling NYM

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 634,747,077.65258 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.18731946 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $3,104,545.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

