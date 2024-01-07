Oasys (OAS) Price Tops $0.11

Oasys (OAS) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Oasys token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasys has a total market cap of $205.86 million and $2.83 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oasys has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Oasys

Oasys launched on October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,858,091,009 tokens. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. Oasys’ official message board is medium.com/@oasys. The official website for Oasys is www.oasys.games.

Oasys Token Trading

Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,858,091,009 in circulation. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasys should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasys using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

