Orbler Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $62.71 Million (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Orbler has a total market capitalization of $62.71 million and approximately $229,072.39 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Orbler has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. One Orbler token can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000701 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler’s launch date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Orbler Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

