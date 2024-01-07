Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 3,025 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

In related news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ovintiv news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,169.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OVV traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,576,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,391. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $52.47.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 16.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OVV. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $67.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.94.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

