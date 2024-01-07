Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 56.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,903 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 10.1% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the third quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the third quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PII has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Polaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.55.

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of PII stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $89.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.14 and its 200-day moving average is $105.43. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.59.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.71. Polaris had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 51.02%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 25.42%.

About Polaris

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.