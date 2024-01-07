Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,476 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 722,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,297,000 after purchasing an additional 255,052 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 269,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 145,764 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 889.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 494,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after acquiring an additional 444,568 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ CCRN traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $22.73. 206,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,382. The company has a market cap of $798.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $31.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average of $23.62.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $442.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.90 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cross Country Healthcare

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $131,222.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,758.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cross Country Healthcare news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $131,222.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,758.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $320,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,656,560.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,811 shares of company stock valued at $688,894. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

