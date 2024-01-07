Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,974 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 11,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after buying an additional 29,137 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $709,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,520.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $168,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $709,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,520.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,812 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DCI

Donaldson Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DCI stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.56. 465,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,589. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.91 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

About Donaldson

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.