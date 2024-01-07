Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 885 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in GitLab were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the first quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 654.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 786,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,189,000 after buying an additional 682,138 shares in the last quarter. SQN Investors LP bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the second quarter worth approximately $12,609,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in GitLab during the second quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in GitLab by 104.1% during the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 67,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 34,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at GitLab

In related news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $7,281,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,832,173 shares of company stock valued at $109,628,916. Corporate insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,256,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,297. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.60 and a 200-day moving average of $49.65. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $67.55.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.54 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 79.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.66%. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GTLB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

