Oxen One Day Volume Reaches $10,215.35 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $10.05 million and approximately $10,215.35 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,204.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.29 or 0.00147708 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.36 or 0.00534694 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009021 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00044691 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.75 or 0.00336500 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.15 or 0.00183574 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 66,210,970 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

