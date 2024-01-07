PayPal USD (PYUSD) Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. PayPal USD has a market cap of $273.62 million and approximately $7.70 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayPal USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About PayPal USD

PayPal USD’s total supply is 274,097,477 tokens. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 274,097,476.89. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99805032 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $8,186,049.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

