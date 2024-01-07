PLC Ultima Price Up 24.2% Over Last Week (PLCU)

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. PLC Ultima has a market capitalization of $5.83 million and approximately $40,137.78 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PLC Ultima has traded 24.2% higher against the dollar. One PLC Ultima coin can currently be purchased for $27.62 or 0.00062636 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PLC Ultima

PLC Ultima’s launch date was December 25th, 2022. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 211,103 coins. PLC Ultima’s official website is plcultima.com. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.

PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

PLC Ultima Coin Trading

