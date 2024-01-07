Pollux Coin Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $16.30 Million (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Pollux Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000739 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pollux Coin has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. Pollux Coin has a market capitalization of $16.30 million and approximately $130,915.39 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pollux Coin Profile

Pollux Coin was first traded on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxcoin.info. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pollux Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Tron20 platform. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.34027378 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $112,267.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pollux Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pollux Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

