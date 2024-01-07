Pollux Coin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $123,599.33 (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. In the last week, Pollux Coin has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Pollux Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000740 BTC on popular exchanges. Pollux Coin has a market cap of $16.13 million and approximately $123,599.33 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pollux Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Pollux Coin Profile

Pollux Coin was first traded on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxcoin.info. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pollux Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Tron20 platform. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.34027378 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $112,267.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pollux Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pollux Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pollux Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pollux Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.