Populous Market Capitalization Achieves $1.67 Million (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One Populous token can now be bought for $0.0314 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. Populous has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $106,458.91 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Populous has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar.

About Populous

Populous’ genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. Populous’ official website is populous.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.

[Telegram](https://telegram.me/PopulousIP)[Slack](https://bitpopulous.slack.com/)”

Populous Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

