Qtum (QTUM) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $50.37 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Qtum has a market cap of $311.77 million and approximately $50.37 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 20% lower against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $2.98 or 0.00006769 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,224.21 or 0.05058519 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00076792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00025761 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00021429 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00013675 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007330 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

