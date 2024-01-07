Raydium (RAY) Price Reaches $1.08

Raydium (RAY) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One Raydium token can currently be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00002471 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $269.26 million and approximately $26.73 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Raydium Token Profile
Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,293,014 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.
Buying and Selling Raydium
