ReddCoin Price Up 116.4% Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $8.54 million and $1,248.51 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 116.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.20 or 0.00144508 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008829 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00013370 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000444 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000047 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000136 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002221 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

