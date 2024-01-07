Request (REQ) Price Hits $0.0819 on Major Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Request has a total market cap of $81.87 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Request has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0819 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00016864 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,754.27 or 1.00090572 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011366 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00010748 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.60 or 0.00168364 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,681,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,681,755.4777504 with 999,681,754.6377504 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.0865682 USD and is up 2.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $1,804,383.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

