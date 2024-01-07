Request (REQ) Price Tops $0.0854 on Major Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.0854 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Request has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $85.40 million and $1.83 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005140 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00017644 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,247.60 or 0.99991673 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00011427 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00010620 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.05 or 0.00178631 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,681,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,681,755.4777504 with 999,681,754.6377504 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.0865682 USD and is up 2.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $1,804,383.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

