Ripio Credit Network (RCN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $23,566.45

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and $23,566.45 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00016436 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,656.91 or 0.99829541 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00011295 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00010806 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.43 or 0.00167911 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003618 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00166134 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $27,354.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

