RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last Week

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $139.43 million and approximately $278.71 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $43,378.27 or 0.99495387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,598.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.93 or 0.00144343 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $229.01 or 0.00525280 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008964 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00043378 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.61 or 0.00336278 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.84 or 0.00164777 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000522 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,214 coins. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rootstock.io.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,212.2029927 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 43,802.11553561 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.