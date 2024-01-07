Safe Price Tops $1.87 on Exchanges (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.87 or 0.00004263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Safe has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $38.93 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00109355 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00036115 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00021417 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000134 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002228 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.8710365 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

