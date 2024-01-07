Secret Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2,382.36 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Secret has a market capitalization of $9.95 million and approximately $2,382.36 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Secret has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One Secret token can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.65 or 0.00112618 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00037035 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00022148 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004117 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002219 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000252 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 34% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00338687 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,700.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

