Siacoin (SC) Trading 36.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Siacoin (SC) traded up 18% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 36.3% higher against the dollar. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $520.59 million and approximately $86.28 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,153.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.34 or 0.00147980 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.14 or 0.00534817 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00009059 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00044763 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.77 or 0.00339200 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.91 or 0.00183254 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000578 BTC.

About Siacoin

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,178,225,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,154,193,917 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

