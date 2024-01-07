SingularityNET 1-Day Volume Reaches $38.44 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $248.25 million and $38.44 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000570 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,364,518,502 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,364,518,502.35214 with 1,249,851,018.6960192 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.27888592 USD and is up 4.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 178 active market(s) with $37,155,815.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

