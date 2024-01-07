SingularityNET Trading Down 17.8% Over Last 7 Days (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000611 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $268.82 million and approximately $35.21 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005226 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00017689 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,036.49 or 1.00038305 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00011482 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00010744 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.64 or 0.00178642 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003601 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,364,518,502 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,364,518,502.35214 with 1,249,851,018.6960192 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.27888592 USD and is up 4.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 178 active market(s) with $37,155,815.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.