SOMESING (SSX) Price Reaches $0.0181 on Exchanges

SOMESING (SSX) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One SOMESING token can now be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SOMESING has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $56.07 million and approximately $3.67 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING was first traded on November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,092,021,321 tokens. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.

SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

