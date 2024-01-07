SPACE ID (ID) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $27.92 Million

SPACE ID (ID) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. SPACE ID has a total market capitalization of $130.42 million and approximately $27.92 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One SPACE ID token can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000657 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SPACE ID Profile

SPACE ID’s launch date was March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,996,892,622 tokens and its circulating supply is 448,758,930 tokens. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. SPACE ID’s official website is space.id. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,996,892,622.2 with 448,758,930.02278686 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.31575627 USD and is up 5.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $36,749,477.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPACE ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPACE ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

