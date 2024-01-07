Steem Price Down 9.6% Over Last Week (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 7th. Over the last week, Steem has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000527 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $104.61 million and $13.87 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,863.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.27 or 0.00146522 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $232.86 or 0.00530873 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009134 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00043690 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.04 or 0.00332954 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.90 or 0.00175320 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 452,674,426 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

