Steem (STEEM) 1-Day Volume Tops $15.34 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000501 BTC on major exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $98.90 million and $15.34 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,615.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.18 or 0.00144857 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.09 or 0.00529838 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008982 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00043578 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.08 or 0.00339499 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.33 or 0.00165845 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000522 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 452,681,127 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

