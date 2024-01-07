Stratis Achieves Market Cap of $176.89 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 7th. Stratis has a total market cap of $176.89 million and approximately $73.64 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00002549 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Stratis has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,248.73 or 0.05086518 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00078685 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00026592 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00022073 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00014010 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007594 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 156,950,642 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

