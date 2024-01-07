Stratis Price Tops $1.03 on Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00002369 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Stratis has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $161.85 million and approximately $91.12 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,193.10 or 0.05037861 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00073616 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00024871 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00021288 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00013406 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007024 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000397 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 156,961,766 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

