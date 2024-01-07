Streakk (STKK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $14,316.99

Streakk (STKK) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Streakk token can now be purchased for $0.0321 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Streakk has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. Streakk has a total market capitalization of $321,008.29 and approximately $14,316.99 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Streakk Profile

Streakk launched on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.03111223 USD and is down -1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $18,502.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streakk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

