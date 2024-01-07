Substratum (SUB) Market Capitalization Tops $115,062.32

Substratum (SUB) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $1.29 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Substratum has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005100 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00017532 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,276.96 or 1.00078993 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00011435 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00010752 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.80 or 0.00178101 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00024041 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $30.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

