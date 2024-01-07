sUSD (SUSD) Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week

sUSD (SUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. sUSD has a market cap of $59.20 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 59,640,333 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

