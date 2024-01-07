TerraClassicUSD 1-Day Volume Hits $20.18 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 7th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0247 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $221.37 million and approximately $20.18 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00076792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00025761 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00021429 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007330 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006778 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001417 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,779,921,253 coins and its circulating supply is 8,971,786,624 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

