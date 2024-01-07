Tezos (XTZ) Price Hits $0.87 on Top Exchanges

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. During the last week, Tezos has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $840.55 million and $24.37 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001983 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001516 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001187 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000850 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 987,327,701 coins and its circulating supply is 966,372,394 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.