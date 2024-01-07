Threshold Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $285.78 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. In the last week, Threshold has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0286 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $285.78 million and approximately $77.21 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Threshold Token Profile

T is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,558,802,676.781069 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02881503 USD and is down -14.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $95,199,541.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

