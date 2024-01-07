Threshold Trading Up 11.4% Over Last Week (T)

Threshold (T) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 7th. Threshold has a total market cap of $280.27 million and approximately $56.07 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0280 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Threshold has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00017738 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,094.82 or 1.00027703 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00011469 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00010732 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.26 or 0.00177533 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,558,802,676.781069 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02881503 USD and is down -14.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $95,199,541.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.