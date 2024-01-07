Thunder Brawl Trading 50.7% Higher This Week (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Thunder Brawl has a market cap of $7.62 million and approximately $438,603.67 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Brawl token can now be purchased for about $0.0421 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded up 50.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl launched on January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.04095018 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $514,422.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

