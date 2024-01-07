tomiNet Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $121.62 Million (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 38.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last week, tomiNet has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One tomiNet token can currently be purchased for about $1.36 or 0.00003085 BTC on major exchanges. tomiNet has a market capitalization of $121.62 million and $21.31 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get tomiNet alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

tomiNet Token Profile

tomiNet’s launch date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 121,759,014 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,187,878 tokens. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/blog.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 121,759,014.2387785 with 89,187,878.8078549 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 1.34939335 USD and is up 32.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $15,359,561.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire tomiNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase tomiNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for tomiNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for tomiNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.