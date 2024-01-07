TRON (TRX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $205.11 Million

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. TRON has a market cap of $7.35 billion and $205.11 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TRON has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001460 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001146 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000879 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 88,282,782,117 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

