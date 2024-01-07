Ultra Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.81 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $79.44 million and $5.81 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,598.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.01 or 0.00525280 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.84 or 0.00164777 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00017844 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00021022 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000276 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 355,138,328 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 355,138,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.21594938 USD and is up 2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $1,723,671.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

