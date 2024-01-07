Verge Market Cap Achieves $53.29 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 7th. Verge has a total market cap of $53.29 million and $2.33 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded down 18.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,863.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.27 or 0.00146522 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $232.86 or 0.00530873 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009134 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00043690 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.04 or 0.00332954 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.90 or 0.00175320 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.