VVS Finance (VVS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.97 Million

VVS Finance (VVS) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 7th. One VVS Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, VVS Finance has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. VVS Finance has a market capitalization of $149.41 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VVS Finance Token Profile

VVS Finance launched on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 85,431,751,103,828 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,858,700,849,901 tokens. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

